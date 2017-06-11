Samosa seller's son cracks IIT with top rank, says Abdul Kalam is idol

He used to help us in making samosas till he was in class X

A samosa seller's son from Kukatpally Housing Board area here has secured 64th rank in this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.



V Mohan Abhyas, who bagged all- sixth rank and first position in South first rank in JEE Mains, scored 310 marks out of 366 in the JEE Advanced, the of which were announced today.



"I expected to get a rank within 50... Initially, I was bit disappointed (after hearing the results)... But now I am satisfied with my performance," he told PTI.



Mohan (17) had bagged the fifth rank in State Eamcet and the first rank in Eamcet, the of which were announced in the first week of May.



Eamcet exams are conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of engineering, medical and agriculture studies.



Mohan, who attributes his success to his parents and his teachers says he wants to become a scientist.



"My idol is APJ Abdul Kalam," he said.



He initially had plans to join BE (Engineering Physics), but now says he has not yet decided on which branch to opt for.



His father, V Subba Rao, sells samosas for a living and along with his wife make samosas at home.



"I am very happy... My son used to study for 10 hours daily... He used to help us in making samosas till he was in class X... He may join IIT Mumbai or IIT Chennai," Subba Rao told PTI.



Meanwhile, the students of social and tribal welfare residential schools of proved their mettle once again in the JEE exams this year.



"As many as 33 tribal and 25 social welfare residential students qualified for admission into the prestigious IITs. M Karthik secured all 430 rank in SC category and Devendra Naik bagged the 167th rank in the ST category," an official release said.

Press Trust of India