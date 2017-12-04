JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Folk singers from Kachchh celebrate diversity in the face of intolerance
Business Standard

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik attacked by thief, hospitalised in Puri

Pattnaik is the brand ambassador of the five-day long International Sand Art Festival

ANI  |  Puri 

Sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik making memorial for paying tribute to Mumbai terror attack 2008 victims
Sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik making memorial for paying tribute to Mumbai terror attack 2008 victims

International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has been hospitalised after he suffered injuries following an attack on him during the Konark Sand Art Festival in Odisha.

Pattnaik was attacked by an unidentified person.

The artist has been admitted in the Puri district hospital.

According to reports, the accused had attempted to snatch Pattnaik's wrist watch at the festival.

Pattnaik is the brand ambassador of the five-day long International Sand Art Festival, which has been organised by the Odisha government's tourism department.

The festival is taking place near Sun Temple in Konark.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements