Sangh Parivar affiliates demand changes in GST, slam Niti Aayog

In their continuing strategy to provide opposition from within to Narendra Modi government's economic policies, a Sangh Parivar outfit on Friday raised concerns about the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the micro and small enterprises, while another outfit accused Niti Aayog of pursuing agenda set by multinational companies.

Laghu Udyog Bharati, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that represents the voice of micro and small industries, on Friday demanded "modifications" in the Central Act to ensure that micro and small enterprises, or MSEs, continue to get excise exemptions.

"We want to be modified. We are not satisfied with in the present form. The government should come up with amendments to remove its drawbacks," its president Om Prakash Mittal said.

He said micro and small industries have been availing of excise exemption for the past 30 years, under which the turnover limit was raised to Rs 15 million during 2006-07. "But under the regime, the threshold limit is Rs 20 lakh turnover for excise duty exemption, which is grossly unrealistic in the context of inflation," Mittal said.

The outfit suggested that the tax rate under the Central Act should be made zero for MSEs up to a turnover of Rs 20 million so as to compensate for the current exemption of excise duty. It also suggested that refund provisions should be introduced for CGST amount collected on a quarterly basis or the Composition Scheme for micro and small scale manufacturers should be enhanced to Rs 20 million of aggregate turnover.

The outfit also has concerns about "the complex structure of filing of returns, the draft rule of E-way bill and accounts and records" that the will entail and impact the growth of the sector. said the MSE sector should be allowed to file all the details in one return. It also demanded exemption in relation to penal, inspection and survey provisions for the MSEs up to a turnover of Rs 20 million at least for the initial three years.

It also asked the government to pass the Small Factories Bill passed in the Parliament. Mittal also said that the incentives extended under the priority sector tag should not be applicable to medium industries if their turnover is up to Rs 250 million. He also suggested that the medium scale industries be brought under the commerce and industry ministry or the heavy industry ministry.

Continuing with its running battle with the Niti Aayog, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, an economic think-tank affiliated to the RSS, said the Aayog has repeatedly given policy advice that is contrary to the agenda of the Modi government.

"We want to know whether the Finance Minister has any plans to suggest that Niti Aayog be scrapped since its views on key issues are inconsistent with the that of the government," its co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said.

He cited latest examples including the Aayog's suggestion to tax agriculture income, close down Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and support for genetically modified (GM) seeds.