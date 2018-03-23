Sanjay Dutt's biography: The crazy untold story of Bollywood's bad boy

In a chapter dedicated to Munna Bhai MBBS (2004) towards the end of this book, Yasser Usman writes: “From the bratty Sanju Baba, he became the lovable Munna Bhai.” The painful process of this metamorphosis is a fit subject for one of Sanjay Dutt’s 1980s-style potboilers. (A biopic on him, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role, is slated for releases later this year.) What emerges from this narrative, however, is not merely a morality tale about a spoilt star-kid gone wrong and his reformation, but also a history of the changing landscape of Bollywood as well ...