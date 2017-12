The workers are also seeking a wage hike, recognition of union through and revocation of the actions taken against the workers.

A group of workers from US-based Sanmina Corporation's manufacturing facility in Chennai on Monday continued its its protest against the management for allegedly sacking some of the employees and sending several others on compulsory leave for several months, purportedly without any reason.The workers are also seeking a wage hike, recognition of union through and revocation of the actions taken against the workers.

The workers affiliated to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) on Monday said they would be conducting a demonstration in Sriperumbudur, the manufacturing industry hub, with support from other unions, on December 29. About 170 people were arrested last week for allegedly trying to enter the US Consulate as part of their protest.

The facility, which has around 400 permanent and another 400 contract workers in Orgadam, is seeing the protest from the group of workers for over a month. However, the operations of the factory are going on with the help of workers affiliated to the and contract workers, according to C Iraniyappan, general secretary, Sengai Anna District Democratic Trade Union, affiliated to

An email sent to the company did not elicit a response. A conciliation meeting is expected to take place in the Labour Department on January 4, 2018.

Iraniyappan said that around 230 permanent workers in the facility are protesting and are out from the facility since November.

The workers are demanding a hike of Rs 8,000, since the highest salary for them has been confined at Rs 15,000 so far. The worker's union said that they are ready to negotiate on the hike, once there is a discussion over the matter.



The Sanmina facility in Oragadam, near Chennai, provides design solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications, medical, storage and computing, avionics, industrial and multimedia companies.