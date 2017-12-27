Saradha scam: No notice or summon to West Bengal DGP, says CBI

The (CBI) on Wednesday denied issuing a summons to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal in connection with the



spokesperson categorically denied the reports that the was summoned by the agency in connection with the multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam.



He clarified that no notice or summons for appearance was issued to Surajit Kar Purkayastha.According to media reports, the central probe agency had issued a notice to Kar Purkayastha, asking him to appear before it within a week.