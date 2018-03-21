Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue vandalised in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

A statue of India's Patel was found desecrated in Shertha village of Gujarat's district, the latest in a series of vandalism of statues of popular personalities across the country.

According to police, some unidentified persons last night garlanded the statue with empty cold drink bottles and grass.

The statue was unveiled by BJP patriarch L K Advani in October, 1992.

The incident came to light after some villagers spotted the garland placed on the statue and approached police, said J G

"We have initiated investigation into the matter and sought CCTV footage from around the area to identify the persons involved in this case. We are also in the process of registering an FIR," he said.

The villagers later removed the garland from the statue.

Two jawans of are stationed near the statue, added.