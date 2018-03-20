M Natarajan, 74, husband of the sidelined and jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V K Sasikala, died in a private hospital on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by Gleneagles Global Health City, Natarajan died at 1.35 am. Sasikala, convicted in a corruption case, is lodged in a Bangalore jail at present. She is expected to come out on parole. “Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite our best efforts, he was unable to recover,” said in the statement. He was ailing for some time. Last year, he had undergone dual organ operations.

On March 16 he was admitted after he reported chest infection.

He was on ventilation for some time.

The body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district.

A former public relations official in the Tamil Nadu government, Natarajan played a key role, behind the scenes, in the party matters before he and his family were sidelined by the current ruling faction.