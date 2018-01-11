Sasikala's husband surrenders before CBI court on tax evasion charges

-
ALSO READMadras HC upholds conviction against Natarajan in Lexus car import Sasikala's husband undergoes organ transplant Sasikala came out of jail to meet Hosur MLA: Karnataka DIG Sasikala has applied for 15-day parole to visit ailing husband: Dhinakaran Sasikala's day out? CCTV video shows her re-entering jail in casual clothes
-
Expelled and now jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan on Thursday surrendered before a CBI court here in connection with a case involving evasion of duty on the import of a luxury car from Britain.
The Madras High Court had in November upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan and three others in the case registered 23 years ago.
Last month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Natarajan and asked him to deposit Rs 2.5 million each in its registry.
He didn't appear in the past hearings citing poor health.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU