Sasikala's husband surrenders before CBI court on tax evasion charges

The Madras High Court had in November upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan and three others in the case registered 23 years ago

IANS  |  Chennai 

Expelled and now jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan on Thursday surrendered before a CBI court here in connection with a case involving evasion of duty on the import of a luxury car from Britain.

The Madras High Court had in November upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan and three others in the case registered 23 years ago.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Natarajan and asked him to deposit Rs 2.5 million each in its registry.

He didn't appear in the past hearings citing poor health.
First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 16:59 IST

