Sasikala was allowed into Poes Garden for holding Jaya's assets: SC

While convicting chief ministerial aspirant V K and her relatives on Tuesday, the cited several circumstantial evidences that established their role in abetment and criminal conspiracy. One of the circumstances was them staying with the late chief minister J in her Poes Garden residence.

The court said the arrangement was neither for social living nor out of humanitarian concern. "Although A2 to A4 (Sasikala, her nephew and sister-in-law J Elavarasi) claims to have independent sources of income but the fact of constitution of firms and acquisition of large tracts of land out of the funds provided by A1 (J Jayalalithaa) indicate that, all the accused congregated in the house of A1 neither for social living nor A1 allowed them free accommodation out of humanitarian concern, rather the facts and circumstances proved in evidence undoubtedly point out that A2 to A4 were accommodated in the house of A1 pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by them to hold the of A1," judges Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitava Roy said in the judgement.

Ghose and Roy held the reasoning given by the trial Court in respect of criminal conspiracy and abetment, after scrutinising the evidence of this case, was "correct in the face of the overwhelming evidence indicating the circumstances of active abetment and conspiracy by A2 to A4 in the commission of the above offences under Section 13(1)(e) of the 1988 Act."

Among other circumstances cited in the judgment includeJayalalithaa executing a General Power of Attorney in favour of in respect of Jaya Publications.

"The circumstance of executing the power of attorney in favour of A2 indicates that with a view to keep herself securedfrom legal complications, A1 executed the said power of attorney knowing fully well that under the said powers, A2 would be dealing with her funds credited to her account in Jaya Publications."

Constitution of various firms during the check period was another circumstance establishing the conspiracy between the parties. "It has come in evidence that 10 firms were constituted on a single day. In addition, A2 and A3 started independent concerns and apart from buying properties, no other business activity was undertaken by them," the judgment said.

It added the circumstances proved in evidence undoubtedly establish that these firms were nothing but extensions of Namadhu MGR and Jaya Publications and they owed their existence to the benevolence of and "The aforesaid firms and companies were operating from the residence of and it cannot be accepted that she was unaware of the same even though she feigned ignorance about the activities carried on by A2 to A4. They were residing with A1 without any blood relation between them," the judgment stated.

Further the court referred to a filing before the Income Tax Authorities, where Jayalalithaa's representatives had put forth an argument that Rs 1 crore was advanced by her to Sasi Enterprises towards share capital and further it was submitted that on the security of the said amount, loan was borrowed by A1, "and thus she cannot claim noninvolvement with the firms."

The flow of money from one account to the other proves that there existed active conspiracy to launder the ill gotten wealth of for purchasing properties in the names of the firms. "The conspiracy among the accused persons is also proved by the evidence of Sub-Registrar, North Beach, Sub-Registrar office-PW.159 and the evidence of PW.71 Radha Krishnan, Horticultural officer," the judges said. In our opinion, the Trial Court correctly came to the conclusion on such reasoning and we hereby uphold the same, they concluded.