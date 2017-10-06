Satnam Singh on life after the NBA

Meri toh game hi barbaad kar di (They ruined my game).” Satnam Singh belies the old truism of strapping men being largely unsentimental. He likes to bare his emotions more openly, and it would be no overstatement to say that his time in the NBA wasn’t pleasant. “It is not something I want to recall. It was a very difficult phase,” he says. The step up to the world’s best basketball league was always going to be difficult, but not necessarily so miserable. When the Dallas Mavericks picked Singh in 2015, he became the first Indian-born player to be ...