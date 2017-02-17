Saudi national held with 2100 grams of smuggled gold at Mumbai airport

Search resulted in recovery of 2 gold bars of 1000 grams each and one gold bar of 100 grams

His personal search resulted in recovery of two gold bars of 1000 grams each and one gold bar of 100 grams

Customs sleuths today arrested an employee of from the international airport here for smuggling and recovered 2100 grams of the precious metal from him.



According to a Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) official, they intercepted the national, Goya Ahmad Siraj after he arrived from Jeddah in the wee hours.



Siraj is a ground services staff with the airline.



"His personal search resulted in recovery of two bars of 1000 grams each and one bar of 100 grams totally weighing 2100 grams valued at Rs 63.71 lakhs," the official said.



He had concealed the yellow metal in black pouches kept in pockets of jeans trousers worn by him.



In his statement, Siraj said that out of the 2100 gms of seized bars, 2000 gms of belonged to him and 100 gms belongs to his cousin Fahid Ali, a citizen of

Press Trust of India