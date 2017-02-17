Saudi national held with 2100 grams of smuggled gold at Mumbai airport

Mumbai Customs sleuths today arrested an employee of Saudi Arabian Airlines from the international airport here for gold smuggling and recovered 2100 grams of the precious metal from him.
According to a Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) official, they intercepted the Saudi Arabia national, Goya Ahmad Siraj after he arrived from Jeddah in the wee hours.
Siraj is a ground services staff with the airline.
"His personal search resulted in recovery of two gold bars of 1000 grams each and one gold bar of 100 grams totally weighing 2100 grams valued at Rs 63.71 lakhs," the official said.
He had concealed the yellow metal in black pouches kept in pockets of jeans trousers worn by him.
In his statement, Siraj said that out of the 2100 gms of seized gold bars, 2000 gms of gold belonged to him and 100 gms belongs to his cousin Fahid Ali, a citizen of Saudi Arabia.
