on Thursday released another video of prisoner purportedly confessing that he was a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that the diplomat who was accompanying his family to the meeting yelled at his mother.



However, the veracity of the video which was released by the Foreign Office could not be ascertained.



The video was released days after India had hit out at for violating understandings for the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the 47-year-old Indian national's well being.India had also asserted that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 in the Foreign Office.During the meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.In the purported video, Jadhav said, "I saw fear in her (mother's) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy."However, it was not clear how Jadhav saw the diplomat shouting at his mother once she stepped out. The diplomat accompanying Jadhav's family was India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad.Jadhav, who was captured in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.