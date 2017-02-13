TRENDING ON BS
SBI looks to recruit 2313 probationary officers

The application process for SBI PO 2017 starts from February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017

Trupti Ramball 

In a recently released recruitment notification, the State Bank Of India (SBI) announced that it is looking for filling in 2313 probationary officer (PO) and clerk posts. The application process for SBI PO 2017 has begun from February 7, 2017 and will continue till March 6, 2017

Tentative schedule of events

Activity                                                                                                       Date
 
On-line registration including edit/modification of application        February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017 

Payment of application fees/intimation charges                                February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017
 
Download of call letters for online preliminary examination           April 15, 2017 onwards 

Online examination – preliminary                                                        April 29 and 30, 2016, and May 6 and 7, 2017 

Result of online exam – preliminary                                                     May 17, 2017 

Download of call letter for online main exam                                    May 22, 2017 onwards 

Online examination – main                                                                   June 4, 2017 

Declaration of result – main                                                                 June 19, 2017 

Download call letter for interview                                                       June 26, 2017 

Group exercises and interview                                                          July 10 2017 onward 

Declaration of final result                                                                     August 5, 2017 

Pre-examination training will be conducted for SC/ST/religious minority community candidates. The schedule of events for the same is as follows: 

Activity                                                                                                Date

Download of call letters for pre-exam training                             April 7, 2017 onwards 

Pre-exam training                                                                              April 17, 2017 to April 22, 2017

Eligibility criteria 

Interested candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply. If called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before July 1, 2017. 

Candidates with integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before July 1, 2017. Candidates with Chartered Accountant qualification may also apply

Age limit

Candidate should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2017. The applicant must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1987 and not later than April 1, 1996, both days inclusive. 

Relaxation of upper age limit: 

Category                                                                                             Age Relaxation 

Scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe                                                  5 years 

Other backward classes (Non-creamy layer)                               3 years 

Persons With Disabilities (PWD)

SC/ST                                                                                                  15 years

OBC                                                                                                     13 years

General                                                                                               10 years 

Ex servicemen, commissioned officers including                       5 years
Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/Short Service
Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered
5 years military service and have been released on
completion of assignment

Persons ordinarily domiciled of the state of                                5 years 
Jammu & Kashmir during the period January 1, 1980 
to December 31,1989

Vacancies

Vacancies, including reserved vacancies, are provisional and may vary according to the requirements of Bank. Currently the break up, including backlog vacancies is as follows:

Vacancies                                                       Vacancies (PWD) 
SC ST OBC* GEN Total                           OH VI HI Total 
347 350 606 1010 2313                          25 25 40 90 

Emoluments

Presently, the starting basic pay is Rs. 27,620, with 4 advance increments, applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis would be a minimum of Rs. 7.93 lakhs and maximum of Rs 12.95 lakhs depending on place of posting and other factors.

Application process

Candidates can apply online only from February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should have valid email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/her in getting call letter/interview advices etc. by email.

Step by step guide on how to apply for SBI PO 2017 posts

Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

Click on career tab on the home page 

Choose new registration
 
Enter the requisite details including name, date of birth, contact details, and educational qualifications

Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature.

Proceed to pay the requisite application fee 

Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges either through online mode like debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, Internet banking, IMPS and cash cards/ mobile wallets. Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 100 (non refundable), and for general and OBC applicants is Rs 600 (non refundable).

Admission to online test (preliminary and main) will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Ineligible candidates will not be allowed for interview. 

Selection process

The examination will be held in two phases preliminary and main. The candidates who will qualify in preliminary exam will have to appear for the main. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for a group exercises (GE) and interview.

Phase I - Preliminary examination: 

Preliminary examination comprises an objective test for 100 marks. To be conducted online, the 1-hour long test consisting of three sections.


Test                                        No of questions             Marks                 Duration

English language               30                                     30                       Composite time 1-hour

Quantitative aptitude          35                                    35                        Composite time 1-hour

Reasoning ability               35                                    35                         Composite time 1-hour

Total                                     100                                  100

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing passing marks as decided by the bank. Approximately 20 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination. 

Phase II - Main examination:

Main examination will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test immediately after completion of the objective test.

1. Objective test: The objective test, conducted over 3-hour duration, consist of four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Test                                                                  No. of questions                 Marks                Duration 

Reasoning and computer aptitude            45                                          60                     60 minutes 

Data analysis and interpretation                35                                         60                      45 minutes 

General/economy/banking awareness     40                                         40                      35 minutes 

English language                                         35                                          40                       40 minutes 

Total                                                                155                                        200                    3 hours 

2. Descriptive test: Conducted over a 30-minute duration, the descriptive test will assess candidates on English language (letter writing and essay) for 50 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in the Descriptive Test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank. 

Descriptive Test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the Objective Tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test. 

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective test in both preliminary and mains. For each wrong answer, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked; there will be no penalty for that question. 

Phase III - Group exercises and interview  
The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in both the objective and descriptive test will be arranged in descending order in each category. Adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by the bank, will be called for group exercises and interview. They will be graded for 50 marks, GE 20 marks and interview 30 marks. 

The qualifying marks in the phase III will be as decided by the Bank.  

Candidates qualifying for the third phase under OBC category would be required to submit OBC certificate containing the Non Creamy layer clause.

Final selection 

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the main examination (phase II), both in objective and descriptive tests, will be added to the marks obtained in GE and interview (phase III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase II and phase III separately. 

Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75, and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test, and GE and interview out of 100 for each category. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for GE and interview and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the Bank's website. Final select list will be published on the official website. 

Helpdesk

In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges or receipt of admission/call letter, candidates can make enquires at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge his/her query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates have to mention Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India-2017 in the subject of the email.

