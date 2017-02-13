SBI looks to recruit 2313 probationary officers

In a recently released recruitment notification, the State Bank Of India (SBI) announced that it is looking for filling in 2313 probationary officer (PO) and clerk posts. The application process for PO 2017 has begun from February 7, 2017 and will continue till March 6, 2017

Tentative of events

Activity Date



On-line registration including edit/modification of application February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017



Payment of application fees/intimation charges February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017



Download of call letters for online preliminary examination April 15, 2017 onwards



Online examination – preliminary April 29 and 30, 2016, and May 6 and 7, 2017



Result of online – preliminary May 17, 2017



Download of call letter for online main May 22, 2017 onwards



Online examination – main June 4, 2017



Declaration of result – main June 19, 2017



Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017



Group exercises and interview July 10 2017 onward



Declaration of final result August 5, 2017

Pre-examination training will be conducted for SC/ST/religious minority community candidates. The of events for the same is as follows:

Activity Date



Download of call letters for pre- training April 7, 2017 onwards



Pre- training April 17, 2017 to April 22, 2017

criteria



Interested candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply. If called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before July 1, 2017.

Candidates with integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before July 1, 2017. Candidates with Chartered Accountant qualification may also apply

Age limit



Candidate should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2017. The applicant must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1987 and not later than April 1, 1996, both days inclusive.

Relaxation of upper age limit:



Category Age Relaxation



Scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe 5 years



Other backward classes (Non-creamy layer) 3 years



Persons With Disabilities (PWD)



SC/ST 15 years



OBC 13 years



General 10 years



Ex servicemen, commissioned officers including 5 years

Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/Short Service

Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered

5 years military service and have been released on

completion of assignment



Persons ordinarily domiciled of the state of 5 years Jammu & Kashmir during the period January 1, 1980 to December 31,1989 Persons ordinarily domiciled of the state of 5 yearsto December 31,1989



Vacancies



Vacancies, including reserved vacancies, are provisional and may vary according to the requirements of Bank. Currently the break up, including backlog vacancies is as follows:



Vacancies Vacancies (PWD)

SC ST OBC* GEN Total OH VI HI Total

347 350 606 1010 2313 25 25 40 90

Emoluments



Presently, the starting basic pay is Rs. 27,620, with 4 advance increments, applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis would be a minimum of Rs. 7.93 lakhs and maximum of Rs 12.95 lakhs depending on place of posting and other factors.

Application process



Candidates can apply online only from February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should have valid email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/her in getting call letter/interview advices etc. by email.

Step by step guide on how to apply for PO 2017 posts



Visit the official website — co.in



Click on career tab on the home page



Choose new registration



Enter the requisite details including name, date of birth, contact details, and educational qualifications



Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature.



Proceed to pay the requisite application fee

Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges either through online mode like debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, Internet banking, IMPS and cash cards/ mobile wallets. Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 100 (non refundable), and for general and OBC applicants is Rs 600 (non refundable).

Admission to online test (preliminary and main) will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Ineligible candidates will not be allowed for interview.

Selection process



The examination will be held in two phases preliminary and main. The candidates who will qualify in preliminary will have to appear for the main. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for a group exercises (GE) and interview.

Phase I - Preliminary examination:



Preliminary examination comprises an objective test for 100 marks. To be conducted online, the 1-hour long test consisting of three sections.

Test No of questions Marks Duration



English language 30 30 Composite time 1-hour



Quantitative aptitude 35 35 Composite time 1-hour

Reasoning ability 35 35 Composite time 1-hour



Total 100 100

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing passing marks as decided by the bank. Approximately 20 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination.

Phase II - Main examination:



Main examination will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test immediately after completion of the objective test.

1. Objective test: The objective test, conducted over 3-hour duration, consist of four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Test No. of questions Marks Duration



Reasoning and computer aptitude 45 60 60 minutes



Data analysis and interpretation 35 60 45 minutes



General/economy/banking awareness 40 40 35 minutes



English language 35 40 40 minutes



Total 155 200 3 hours

2. Descriptive test: Conducted over a 30-minute duration, the descriptive test will assess candidates on English language (letter writing and essay) for 50 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in the Descriptive Test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Descriptive Test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the Objective Tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective test in both preliminary and mains. For each wrong answer, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked; there will be no penalty for that question.

Phase III - Group exercises and interview

The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in both the objective and descriptive test will be arranged in descending order in each category. Adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by the bank, will be called for group exercises and interview. They will be graded for 50 marks, GE 20 marks and interview 30 marks.

The qualifying marks in the phase III will be as decided by the Bank.

Candidates qualifying for the third phase under OBC category would be required to submit OBC certificate containing the Non Creamy layer clause.

Final selection



The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the main examination (phase II), both in objective and descriptive tests, will be added to the marks obtained in GE and interview (phase III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase II and phase III separately.

Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75, and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test, and GE and interview out of 100 for each category. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for GE and interview and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the Bank's website. Final select list will be published on the official website.

Helpdesk



In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges or receipt of admission/call letter, candidates can make enquires at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge his/her query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates have to mention Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India-2017 in the subject of the email.