SBI looks to recruit 2313 probationary officers

Payment of application fees/intimation charges February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017
Online examination – preliminary April 29 and 30, 2016, and May 6 and 7, 2017
Result of online exam – preliminary May 17, 2017
Download of call letter for online main exam May 22, 2017 onwards
Online examination – main June 4, 2017
Declaration of result – main June 19, 2017
Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017
Group exercises and interview July 10 2017 onward
Declaration of final result August 5, 2017
Download of call letters for pre-exam training April 7, 2017 onwards
Pre-exam training April 17, 2017 to April 22, 2017
Interested candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply. If called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before July 1, 2017.
Candidate should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2017. The applicant must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1987 and not later than April 1, 1996, both days inclusive.
Category Age Relaxation
Scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe 5 years
Other backward classes (Non-creamy layer) 3 years
Persons With Disabilities (PWD)
SC/ST 15 years
OBC 13 years
General 10 years
Ex servicemen, commissioned officers including 5 years
Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/Short Service
Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered
5 years military service and have been released on
completion of assignment
Persons ordinarily domiciled of the state of 5 years
Vacancies
Vacancies, including reserved vacancies, are provisional and may vary according to the requirements of Bank. Currently the break up, including backlog vacancies is as follows:
Vacancies Vacancies (PWD)
Presently, the starting basic pay is Rs. 27,620, with 4 advance increments, applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis would be a minimum of Rs. 7.93 lakhs and maximum of Rs 12.95 lakhs depending on place of posting and other factors.
Candidates can apply online only from February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should have valid email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/her in getting call letter/interview advices etc. by email.
Visit the official website — sbi.co.in
Click on career tab on the home page
Choose new registration
Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature.
Proceed to pay the requisite application fee
The examination will be held in two phases preliminary and main. The candidates who will qualify in preliminary exam will have to appear for the main. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for a group exercises (GE) and interview.
Preliminary examination comprises an objective test for 100 marks. To be conducted online, the 1-hour long test consisting of three sections.
English language 30 30 Composite time 1-hour
Quantitative aptitude 35 35 Composite time 1-hour
Total 100 100
Main examination will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test immediately after completion of the objective test.
Reasoning and computer aptitude 45 60 60 minutes
Data analysis and interpretation 35 60 45 minutes
General/economy/banking awareness 40 40 35 minutes
English language 35 40 40 minutes
Total 155 200 3 hours
The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the main examination (phase II), both in objective and descriptive tests, will be added to the marks obtained in GE and interview (phase III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase II and phase III separately.
