SBI PO Mains 2017 result deferred

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the declaration of results of the main examination for the recruitment of (PO). On Saturday, June 17, 2017, the state-run bank issued an official notification announcing the same. The results were tentatively scheduled for release on June 19, 2017. The examination was held on June 4, 2017.

The notification

A notification issued by the Recruitment of (advertisement no. CRPD/PO/2016-17/19 dated 06.02.2017) on its official website on Saturday June 17, 2017, said: The result of the main examination held on June 4, 2017, for recruitment of in State Bank of India, which was tentatively scheduled to be declared on June 19, 2017, is under process and will be declared at a later date.



Date to remember:



Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017 Conduct of group exercises and interview July 10, 2017, onward Declaration of final result August 5, 2017



2017

An annual event, announced the recruitment process early this year. The bank invited applications for 2313 vacancies in February 2017. The registration process started on February 2, 2017, and closed after a month on March 6, 2017.

is touted as one of the most popular jobs among candidates keen on a career in the banking sector. A holds the position of an assistant manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 officer. conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.

mains

Candidates who clear the main examination will be called for group exercises and interview. The group exercises and interview are likely to be held July 10, 2017, onwards. The final results are scheduled for August 5, 2017.

Final selection

The marks obtained in the preliminary examination (phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the marks obtained in the main examination (phase-II) -both in objective test and descriptive test - will be added to the marks obtained in group exercise (GE) and interview (phase-III) for preparation of the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in phase-II and phase-III separately. Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted out of 75, and marks secured in GE and interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test and group exercises and interview out of 100 for each category. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for GE and interview, and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the bank's website. The final select list will be published in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and also in bank’s website.