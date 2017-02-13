SBI PO recruitment 2017: No place for defaulters and fraudsters

The (SBI) recently released a recruitment notification for filling in (PO) and clerk posts. The government-owned corporation is looking at filling up 2313 posts. In a surprising move, the Indian multinational, public sector bank and financial services company has tweaked the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive.

who have defaulted in repayment are ineligible to apply for PO or clerical posts. In another criteria, candidates with bad conduct character report in their name are also not eligible to apply either. Any pending police case or enquiry filed on account of bad behavior would also come under this category.

With increasing fraud risks and reports of malpractices, the bank is keen on hiring talent with clean records.

Ruling out the defaulters

The national bank has introduced some new rules for this year. First one is regarding candidates who have defaulted in repayment of loans and credit card dues. Such have been declared ineligible to apply for clerical or PO recruitment in SBI.

According to the notification, candidates with record of default in repayment of loans/credit card dues and/or against whose name adverse report of (CIBIL) or other external agencies are available are not eligible for appointment.

Any aspirant who have either faulted in replaying education, home, vehicle, personal or credit card loan, or missed a repayment is not eligible to apply for these PO posts. The stipulation is not restricted to SBI loans or credit card dues but even for loans availed from any other bank.







While the tweak in eligibility criteria is not emphasized on, the national bank seems to be quite serious about ensuring that their employees have an impeccable credit history. SBI has not mentioned the exact process of crosschecking the credit score data, but media report opine that SBI may include the CIBIL scores of selected candidates in the background verification process.

Character certificate

Another criterion that the bank is emphasizing on for the first time is the character & antecedents of the interested aspirant. To quote the notification in verbatim, candidates against whom there is/are adverse report regarding character and antecedents, moral turpitude are not eligible to apply for the post.

Simply put, if there are any pending police case or enquiry filed on account of bad behavior against the aspirant and who are having bad conduct character report in their name are not eligible to apply for these jobs.

Eligibility criteria and application process

Interested candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidate should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2017.

Candidates can apply online only from February 7, 2017 to March 6, 2017 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges through online mode.