SBI says no fake note likely from its ATMs, branches

The of (SBI) on Wednesday said "no fake note is likely to be dispensed through its ATMs at any time" as it has state-of-the-art note sorting machines.

Reacting to media reports that an here dispensed fake 2,000 rupee notes, an statement from Mumbai said the has in place, at all its currency chests, a very robust system for monitoring the quality of notes.

"All notes received and dispensed by the bank, either through its ATMs or its branches, are processed through the latest state-of-the-art note sorting machines. These machines are equipped with templates of all legal tender in the country and any note not conforming to security features is separated as 'suspect note' for further manual scrutiny. Thus, no fake note is likely to be dispensed through our ATMs at any time," the statement said.

The SBI, however, said that the in question has reportedly been sealed by Delhi Police for further investigation.

"As the possibility of fake notes from ATMs is very remote, the suspects involvement of some miscreants with mischievous intent. However, further investigations are underway," it added.

Dispensing of fake 2,000 rupee notes was reported from a in south Delhi on February 6, which had 'Children of India' printed in place of Reserve of India, according to an FIR accessed by IANS.