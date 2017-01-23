SC agrees to hear plea on imposition of service tax on lawyers

Petitioners have challenged a provision of the Finance Act, 1994, inserted by the Finance Act, 2011

Petitioners have challenged a provision of the Finance Act, 1994, inserted by the Finance Act, 2011

The on Monday agreed to hear several petitions challenging a order on an imposition of service on lawyers on service provided by them to the litigants.



A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and A M Khanwilkar also allowed various petitions seeking transfer of cases on this issue from different high courts to the Supreme Court.



The appeal filed by Bombay Bar Association and advocate has challenged the order which had dismissed the plea challenging the notification on imposition of service on lawyers.



The petitioners have challenged a provision of the Act, 1994, inserted by the Act, 2011, which sought to levy service on fees paid by clients to advocates.



The provision was earlier challenged by various Bar Associations and lawyers in different parts of the country and several high courts, including High Court, had stayed the operation of the impugned section while keeping the matter pending.



The petitions filed in the were dismissed in December 2014, which was then challenged before the apex court.



The apex had in August 2015 issued notice on the petitions and stayed the operation of order.

Press Trust of India