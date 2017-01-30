SC appoints ex-CAG Vinod Rai as head of BCCI panel

The on Monday appointed former CAG to head the four-member Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrative committee to look after the day-to-day functioning of the board and ensure the smooth implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals.





The declined the Centre's request to appoint the secretary of the Sports Ministry as a member of the committee referring to its earlier judgement to debar ministers and government servants from holding any official post in the cricket board.



The apex court said BCCI's Amitabh Chaudhary and Limaye will represent the board at the International Cricket Council (ICC) executive meeting to be held from February 2. Historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC official Vikram Limaye and former women cricket captain Diana Edulji have also been named by the as members of the committee.

Last week, the rejected all the names proposed by amicus curae Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan for the post of administrators who were above 70 years of age.

The amicus curae had submitted nine names with a few individuals aged above 70. The court questioned the inclusion of those names and said that any individual above the age of 70 will not be appointed as a administrator.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had allowed to shortlist three names from among the existing office bearers who are not disqualified by following due procedure, to represent the in the ICC meeting.

The names to be considered for the post of administrators and representing in the ICC meet respectively, have to be submitted in sealed covers in the court by January 27, the apex court had said.

On January 2, the removed the then president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for trying to hinder the smooth implementation of the Lodha panel's recommendations.