SC asks Bihar govt to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to rape victim

Patna HC earlier rejected permission for abortion plea

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bihar Government to give Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to a rape survivor, who wasn't given permission to abort the child by the Patna High Court.

The victim, who hails from Bihar, had approached the Supreme Court after the Patna High Court didn't give her permission to abort the foetus.

The woman was living on the streets, and was taken to a shelter home which is when her pregnancy was discovered.

But since her pregnancy had crossed the 20-week deadline, she approached the Patna High Court.

India has a 20-week legal ceiling on abortion.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court turned down an abortion plea filed by a 10-year-old rape survivor, who was 32 weeks pregnant.

