SC asks Centre to apprise it on issue of NRI voting in polls

The Supreme on Friday asked the Centre to apprise it within a week as to whether it is going to amend the or rules for enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote in polls here.



A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice considered the statement that the Centre and the Commission have agreed to the proposal in principle and the only issue is the ways to effect it.



The also noted the submission that the NRIs can be allowed to vote through by either changing the Representation of the People Act, 1950 or by amending the rules made under the RP Act.The was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by one Nagender Chindam and another by Shamseer V P, on various issues including NRIs should be allowed to vote through

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)