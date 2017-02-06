TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Live rounds, boxes of explosives in Red Fort triggers panic
Business Standard

SC asks Centre to put in place mechanism to verify mobile users

SC said verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi
Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place within a year an effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year.



The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SC asks Centre to put in place mechanism to verify mobile users

SC said verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year

SC said verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place within a year an effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue. image
Business Standard
177 22

SC asks Centre to put in place mechanism to verify mobile users

SC said verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place within a year an effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.

image
Business Standard
177 22