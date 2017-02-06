SC asks Centre to put in place mechanism to verify mobile users

-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place within a year an effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users.
A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.
