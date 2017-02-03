SC asks producer of 'Jolly LLB 2' to go to HC for relief

The on Friday asked the producer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 to approach the against its earlier order appointing a three-member committee to review the upcoming film.

A Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it was keeping the plea, filed by the film producer in the apex court, pending and asked them to go to the for relief.

"You (producer) go to the high court. We will keep it (plea) pending here," the Bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was representing the movie producer.

The film producer, Fox Studio, has approached the apex court against the order appointing a 3-member committee to review the film following allegations that it has made the legal and judicial system a laughing stock.

During the hearing, Sibal told the Bench that the movie, which is releasing on February 10, has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the appointment of panel to review it was not as per law.

"We have the CBFC certificate. How can this (review by committee) be done? It is not in accordance with the law," he said.

When the Bench told the producer to go to the high court, Sibal said, "Then the review by the committee should be postponed till the high court decides it".

However, the Bench said, "We will not say anything on that. Let the high court hear it first.

"We post this matter for further consideration...We leave it to the high court to pass appropriate order," the Bench said.