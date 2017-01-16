TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cow only animal that inhales, exhales oxygen: Rajasthan education minister
Business Standard

SC chides states for not installing speed governors in govt vehicles

Court asks the states, serving the notice and were not filing their responses on the matter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday chastised several states for not filing their responses on a PIL seeking installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also asked the transport secretaries of states like Delhi and Bihar to appear in person with relevant records on the next date of hearing of the PIL.



The bench said the states, which have been served with the notice, were not filing their responses on the matter.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have not filed their replies.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by NGO Suraksha Foundation on the issue of installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SC chides states for not installing speed governors in govt vehicles

Court asks the states, serving the notice and were not filing their responses on the matter

Court asks the states, serving the notice and were not filing their responses on the matter The Supreme Court on Monday chastised several states for not filing their responses on a PIL seeking installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also asked the transport secretaries of states like Delhi and Bihar to appear in person with relevant records on the next date of hearing of the PIL.

The bench said the states, which have been served with the notice, were not filing their responses on the matter.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have not filed their replies.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by NGO Suraksha Foundation on the issue of installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles. image
Business Standard
177 22

SC chides states for not installing speed governors in govt vehicles

Court asks the states, serving the notice and were not filing their responses on the matter

The Supreme Court on Monday chastised several states for not filing their responses on a PIL seeking installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also asked the transport secretaries of states like Delhi and Bihar to appear in person with relevant records on the next date of hearing of the PIL.

The bench said the states, which have been served with the notice, were not filing their responses on the matter.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have not filed their replies.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by NGO Suraksha Foundation on the issue of installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

image
Business Standard
177 22