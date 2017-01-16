SC chides states for not installing speed governors in govt vehicles

Court asks the states, serving the notice and were not filing their responses on the matter

The on Monday chastised several states for not filing their responses on a PIL seeking installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.



A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice also asked the transport secretaries of states like and to appear in person with relevant records on the next date of hearing of the PIL.



The bench said the states, which have been served with the notice, were not filing their responses on the matter.



States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, have not filed their replies.



The bench was hearing the PIL filed by Suraksha Foundation on the issue of installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

Press Trust of India