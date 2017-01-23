TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ashwin, Jadeja rested for T20 Internationals against England
Business Standard

SC sticks to Feb 1, says no delaying Budget till after polls

Rejects plea which claimed people would face problems due to elections in five states

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea calling for the postponement of the Union Budget, till after the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The Budget will now be presented on February 1.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed a plea seeking the postponement of the Union Budget to March, had on Janaury 20 sought more time from the apex court to furnish a reply in the matter.

Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

In December last year, the apex court had refused to grant an urgent hearing to Sharma's plea.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SC sticks to Feb 1, says no delaying Budget till after polls

Rejects plea which claimed people would face problems due to elections in five states

Rejects plea which claimed people would face problems due to elections in five states
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea calling for the postponement of the Union Budget, till after the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The Budget will now be presented on February 1.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed a plea seeking the postponement of the Union Budget to March, had on Janaury 20 sought more time from the apex court to furnish a reply in the matter.

Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

In December last year, the apex court had refused to grant an urgent hearing to Sharma's plea.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

SC sticks to Feb 1, says no delaying Budget till after polls

Rejects plea which claimed people would face problems due to elections in five states

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea calling for the postponement of the Union Budget, till after the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The Budget will now be presented on February 1.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed a plea seeking the postponement of the Union Budget to March, had on Janaury 20 sought more time from the apex court to furnish a reply in the matter.

Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

In December last year, the apex court had refused to grant an urgent hearing to Sharma's plea.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

image
Business Standard
177 22