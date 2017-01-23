SC sticks to Feb 1, says no delaying Budget till after polls

The on Monday rejected a plea calling for the postponement of the Union Budget, till after the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The will now be presented on February 1.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed a plea seeking the postponement of the Union to March, had on Janaury 20 sought more time from the apex court to furnish a reply in the matter.

Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

In December last year, the apex court had refused to grant an urgent hearing to Sharma's plea.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.