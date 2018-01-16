SC crisis: CJI Dipak Misra met the 4 dissenting judges, say sources

In a bid to resolve their differences, Dipak Misra today met the four senior most judges of the who had hurled several accusations against him including the issue of allocation of PILs of sensitive nature. The apex court sources said the Chief Justice met the four judges --Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph --before commencing the normal work of the day in the court room. After the meeting, all the five judges including the CJI, went ahead with the list of businesses for the day. Despite optimism expressed yesterday by top legal bodies, the crisis in the over complaints against the chief justice seemed far from over. At a press conference last week, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases by the CJI, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.