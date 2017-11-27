SC declines plea by woman claiming to be Jayalalithaa's daughter

The Supreme on Monday declined to entertain a by an Amrutha, who claimed to be a biological daughter of the late J. Jayalalithaa, to exhume the leader's body for a test to establish the petitioner's parentage.

Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, however, permitted her to move the Madras High with her prayer.

Amrutha said her foster parents -- the sister and brother-in-law of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister -- had adopted her in 1982. She claimed she was the biological daughter of and this was conveyed to her by her foster father before he died.

She urged the to order exhumation of the body of her "mother" so that the family could perform her funeral in a traditional manner.