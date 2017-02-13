SC defers contempt hearing as Justice Karnan does not appear

The on Monday deferred for three weeks a hearing on against judge Justice as he did not appear before the court as directed.

A seven-judge constitution bench directed the next hearing on March 10, noting that "we are not aware of the reasons for non-appearance" of Karnan, said: "We refrain from proceeding in the matter as of now."

The order came even as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the court that under the Rules it was mandatory for Karnan to appear.

Rohatgi who is assisting the court in the matter urged the bench to frame a charge and asked Karnan to respond to them on the next date of hearing.

"Frame a charge today (Monday). Record that you (Justice Karnan) have not appeared and showcause him on the charge," Rohatgi told the bench.

As Rohatgi tried to focus on Karnan's non-appearance pointing out that the tone of his communication to the Registrar General of the apex court was no different from his earlier ones, the bench said :"The letter doesn't say he can't appear. He says that he has not been granted time."

The had issued the contempt notice on February 8.