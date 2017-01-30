TRENDING ON BS
Supreme Court refuses bail to Asaram in rape case, orders new FIR
SC directs Centre to issue fresh order on appointment of ED director

The fresh notification has to be filed within a week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to issue a fresh notification within a week on the appointment of Karnal Singh as director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two years in consonance with the provision of the CVC Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana gave the direction after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that an order was issued on October 27 last year appointing IPS officer Karnal Singh as director of ED.



The bench said that the fresh order would make it clear that Singh's appointment as ED director would be for two years from October 27 last year.

