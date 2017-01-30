SC directs Centre to issue fresh order on appointment of ED director

The fresh notification has to be filed within a week

The on Monday directed the Centre to issue a fresh notification within a week on the appointment of as director of (ED) for two years in consonance with the provision of the CVC Act.



A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana gave the direction after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that an order was issued on October 27 last year appointing IPS officer as director of ED.



The bench said that the fresh order would make it clear that Singh's appointment as director would be for two years from October 27 last year.

Press Trust of India