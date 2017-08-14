SC grants 'last opportunity' to states to reply on strikes guidelines PIL

The on Monday granted the "last opportunity" to various state governments to file their responses on a plea alleging non-implementation of its on and 'dharnas' by and others, causing damage to private and public properties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud granted four weeks to the states, which have not filed their counter affidavits, to do so, otherwise, their rights would be closed.

"If no counter affidavit is filed, then it would be presumed that they (states) do not want to contest the petition. In that case, their right to file the response will be forfeited and the court will proceed with the matter," it said.

The court had on July 7 also granted four weeks time to the states which had not responded, to file their replies.

In February 2013, it had issued notices to the Centre and all the states seeking their responses on the allegation that the apex court issued in this regard in 2007 and 2009 have not been implemented.

It had sought status reports explaining the steps they had taken to implement the and prevent destruction of property during demonstrations and 'hartals'.

The court had passed the direction on a PIL filed by advocate Koshy Jacob who had given instances of such 'bandhs' or 'hartals' declared by in Kerala.

He had also told the court that they had sought the information under Right to Information Act from other states but they had not given any material.

The PIL submitted that there were "willful and deliberate omissions" on the part of the authorities to comply with April 16, 2009, of the apex court in a matter relating to destruction of public and private properties.

The PIL had alleged that if a 'bandh' or 'hartal' was declared by a political party in power, the state government remained mute spectators in disregarding the judgments and of the apex court, which results in the destruction of private and public property in large cases.

The petition has referred to the recommendations of two committees appointed by the apex court on the issue, to which the court had given the green signal for immediate implementation.

Justice (Retd) K T Thomas committee had made recommendations relating to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The F S Nariman committee had also made recommendations that have to be followed in the absence of legislation in this regard.