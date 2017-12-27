SC has six judges' vacancies, govt yet to receive proposal to fill up slots

There are six vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court, while nine are working without regular chief justices, but the government has not received any proposal from the apex court collegium to fill up the slots, the has been informed.



Union Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary, in a written reply, has informed the Upper House of Parliament that the "government has not received any proposal for filling up of the six vacancies of judges in the and for appointment of in the nine high courts, which are functioning with acting chief justices".



The approved strength of the is 31, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).



The of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka and Manipur are working without regular



As per the procedure for the appointment of judges to the and the 24 high courts, the apex court collegium recommends the names of candidates to the government which, in turn, either accepts the proposal or returns it for reconsideration.



The collegium comprises the CJI and four seniormost judges of the apex court.