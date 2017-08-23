SC issues show cause notice to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary

The on Wednesday issued to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary to explain why its order on the Justice R M Lodha committee recommendations has not be implemented so far.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was told by the apex court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) that none of the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel and the directions given by this court have been implemented.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, asked Chaudhary to personally appear before it on September 19 to explain the issue.

The apex court expressed displeasure over its directions on the Justice Lodha panel report not being implemented so far.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, assisting the court as amicus curiae, told the bench that three office-bearers -- C K Khanna, and Anirudh Chaudhary, were the persons responsible for implementing the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel and the apx court's directions, but they have not done that so far.

The bench also directed the COA to prepare a draft constitution of the in terms of its earlier judgment passed in the matter.

Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) had earlier targetted Chaudhary in the apex court for allegedly disregarding the court's direction by inviting disqualified cricket administrators to attend the board's meetings.

The court, however, had said it would first go by the COA's fourth status report and then look into the contempt petition filed by CAB.

Justice Lodha panel had suggested as slew of structural reforms, including one state, one vote, in which were approved by the apex court.