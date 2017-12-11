Have decided to quit practice: 'Humiliated' SC lawyer Rajeev Dhavan to CJI

Alleging humiliation, senior advocate on Monday wrote to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that henceforth he will not practice in the court, days after the CJI took exception to the conduct of some senior lawyers.

Chief Justice Misra had last week voiced strong objection to the conduct of certain Senior Counsel raising their voices during hearing at the conclusion of Delhi government's plea and also the Ayodhya matter.

In the brief letter that was delivered to the office of the Chief Justice on Monday, Dhavan said: "After the humiliating end in the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice."

Dhavan in his letter also told the Chief Justice: "You are entitled to take back the Senior Gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and service rendered."