SC order banning liquor shops on highways will affect half of Goa: Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar said verdict has a base as those who drink and drive cause accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Alluding to the recent Supreme Court order banning liquor shops within 500 metres of highways, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said half of Goa will be affected by the decision though the apex court's concern over the issue has a "base".

Referring to a proposed elevated road on NH4A and NH17, he said, "Once this road is completed, we will have to denotify the road that runs below. Now the Excise department will have to think on how to calculate 500 metres from the elevated road.



"I have not understood the meaning of the Supreme Court's decision. We will have to think about it. If we go 500 metres, half of Goa will be affected," he said at a function here.

Parrikar, however, said the apex court's verdict has a "base as there is no doubt that those who drink and drive cause accidents".

He was quick to add: "I have not commented on anyone. I have just stated the fact."

On December 15, the apex court ordered a ban on all liquor shops on national as well as state highways across the country and made it clear that licenses of existing shops will not be renewed after March 31 next year.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur had also directed that all signages indicating presence of liquor vends will be prohibited on national and state highways.

