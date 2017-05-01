SC orders medical examination of Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan

The on Monday ordered a medical examination of judge Justice CS Karnan's 'mental health', over allegedly making slanderous attacks against his fellow judges of Madras High Court.

The apex court ordered to constitute a medical board to examine the mental condition of Karnan on May 5 and also directed the DG to assist the medical board in getting justice Karnan examined.

The medical reports will be submitted on or before May 8.

The next hearing will be held on May 9th.

The said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority will not take any cognizance on the orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court, and he has also allegedly written about judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office.