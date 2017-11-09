JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Air purifier sales zoom as Delhi struggles to keep up with smog, pollution
Business Standard

SC plea on bribes taken in judges' names sent to constitution bench

The apex court issued the notice to Centre & CBI on the plea which sought setting up of a SIT to be headed by a former SC judge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC plea on bribes taken in judges' names sent to constitution bench

The Supreme Court today referred a plea regarding alleged bribes being taken in the names of judges to a Constitution Bench comprising top five senior-most apex court judges.

The apex court issued the notice to the Centre and the CBI on the plea which sought setting up of a SIT to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge and monitored by the court.


A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer directed the CBI to keep in safe custody the documents and relevant materials with regard to the FIR lodged by it on September 19 in which a former Odisha High Court judge has also been named as an accused.

The bench said the CBI should place in a sealed cover, the documents and relevant materials of the case before the Constitution Bench on November 13.

The CBI FIR has alleged that the ex-High court judge and others had hatched a conspiracy and demanded huge gratification assuring favourable settlement of a case relating to medical college admissions in the apex court.

At the outset, former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave said the Chief Justice of India could not hear this matter as the allegations are related to a case heard by the bench headed by him.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had agreed to urgently hear the plea regarding allegations of bribes being taken in the name of judges.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements