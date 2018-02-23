SC refuses to extend Aadhaar linking deadline, rejects petition

-
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition seeking extension of the deadline for linking Aadhaar with host of services like bank accounts beyond March 31, reported by the Economic Times. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday rejected a petition filed by Shyam Divan. The apex court cited that the hearing of the mentioned petition would not be completed by the end of March 31. Earlier, Government had extended the deadline for linking of biometric identification Aadhaar to bank accounts, mobile and schemes like post office deposits, Kisan Vikas Patra to March 31, 2018. As the deadline is nearby, you may be looking for the ways to link your Aadhaar with bank accounts or mobile, here is your quick guide TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v Step 1: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’ Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP.
Enter it and verify your mobile numberStep 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records” To link mobile number with Aadhaar Step 1: Download Aadhaar update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest Aadhaar centre Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc) Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process From December 1, you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP • This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment) • Enter it and your Aadhaar number and authentication will get done • An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same To know more ways to link your 12-digit unique identity number, read here
