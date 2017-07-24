SC rejects plea to probe genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley in 1989-90

The (SC) on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking probe and prosecution of various persons, including separatist leader Yasin Malik, for offences including murder of over 700 during the height of in the Valley in 1989-90.



A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice said that almost 27 years have passed and it will be very difficult to gather evidences in cases of murder, arson and looting which had led to mass of from the Valley.



"You (petitioner) sat over it for last 27 years. Now tell us from where the evidence will come," the bench said.Advocate Vikas Padora, appearing for an organisation 'Roots of Kashmir', said were forced to leave their abodes in the Valley and could not join the investigation and further submitted that the delay was there but neither the Centre nor the state government nor the judiciary took adequate note of it to do the needful.The organisation has alleged that 215 first information reports (FIRs) had been lodged relating to the murder of over 700 and none of the cases have reached a logical conclusion.were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s amid rising threats and attacks during the peak of