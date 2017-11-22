SC rejects plea to recall ban order on pet coke, furnace oil usage in NCR

-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the plea for the recall of its order banning the use of pet coke and furnace oil by industries in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The court also rejected a plea by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) seeking extension of time to switch over to an alternate fuel.
Rejecting the plea by some of the industries and their associations based in NCR, the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta told the petitioners that the government itself has banned the use of polluting fuel in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
As senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for an industry employing 2,000 people, told the bench that they would be forced to shut down, Justice Lokur taking exception to the argument said 'don't make such arguments'.
"We might as well shut down this court."
The apex court in its order in October, had banned the use of pet-coke and furnace oil in the NCR. However, the Centre in pursuance to the court order issued a notification banning the use of polluting fuel in entire Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.
