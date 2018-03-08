The apex court's order came on a day when the world was celebrating International Women's Day 2018.The apex court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue its probe into the so-called Kerala 'love jihad' case without interfering in Hadiya's marriage. The court was hearing the final arguments in the appeal filed by Hadiya's husband Shafin Jahan against the Kerala High Court judgment nullifying the 24-year-old homeopathic student's marriage with him. Earlier this week, the father of Hadiya, the woman alleged to be a victim of love jihad, claimed before the apex court that his efforts prevented his daughter from being transported to "extremist-controlled territories" of Syria to be used as a "sex slave or a human bomb".
Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC restores Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan
The apex court directed the National Investigation Agency to continue its probe into the so-called Kerala 'love jihad' case
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2VlIrSN
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU