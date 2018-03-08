JUST IN
Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC restores Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan

The apex court directed the National Investigation Agency to continue its probe into the so-called Kerala 'love jihad' case

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

(Above) Hadiya with her husband, Shafin Jahan; (below) at Kochi airport last month
The Supreme Court restored the marriage of Hadiya, and also set aside the Kerala High Court order that annulled the validity of her marriage
In its ruling in the Kerala 'love jihad' case, the Supreme Court on Thursday restored Hadiya's marriage and also set aside the Kerala High Court order that had earlier annulled the validity of her marriage, news agencies reported.

The apex court's order came on a day when the world was celebrating International Women's Day 2018. The apex court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue its probe into the so-called Kerala 'love jihad' case without interfering in Hadiya's marriage. The court was hearing the final arguments in the appeal filed by Hadiya's husband Shafin Jahan against the Kerala High Court judgment nullifying the 24-year-old homeopathic student's marriage with him. Earlier this week, the father of Hadiya, the woman alleged to be a victim of love jihad, claimed before the apex court that his efforts prevented his daughter from being transported to "extremist-controlled territories" of Syria to be used as a "sex slave or a human bomb".

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 14:38 IST

