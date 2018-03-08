Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC restores Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan

In its ruling in the Kerala 'love jihad' case, the on Thursday restored Hadiya's marriage and also set aside the Kerala High Court order that had earlier annulled the validity of her marriage, news agencies reported. The apex court's order came on a day when the world was celebrating International Women's Day 2018.

The apex court directed the Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue its probe into the so-called Kerala 'love jihad' case without interfering in Hadiya's marriage.

The court was hearing the final arguments in the appeal filed by Hadiya's husband against the Kerala High Court judgment nullifying the 24-year-old homeopathic student's marriage with him.