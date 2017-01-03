SC sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI president, Ajay Shirke from secy post

The on Monday ordered the removal of and as president and secretary, respectively, of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, in an interim order, decided to appoint a committee of administrators to replace the old guard. The members are to be suggested in two weeks by senior lawyers and Fali Nariman.

Monday's order is a sequel to the recommendations. The committee, under former Chief Justice R M Lodha, was set up by the apex court exactly two years ago, after the betting scandal in the blew up, opening a can of worms. The committee had suggested sweeping reforms and resisted for months, inviting warnings from the chief justice.

The bench laid down 10 points as directions for and various cricket associations. It reiterated the Lodha recommendations that persons who'd attained the age of 70 years, a minister or government employee, any functionary for more than nine years or charged by any court for a criminal offence or having held office in any other sports body would be disqualified from a position in the cricket body.

A showcause notice to Thakur is to be issued under Sections 195 and 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for allegedly lying under oath. This came in the wake of allegations that Thakur had asked for a letter from Dave Richardson, chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC), that appointment of a nominee of the Union Comptroller and Auditor General in the cricket body would be judicial interference in its autonomy. Thakur had denied any such action.

Hours after the order, Thakur said in a statement on his Twitter handle, " is the best managed sports organisation in the country, with defined procedures. For me, it was not a personal battle but one for autonomy of the sports body. If the judges feel could do better under the retired judges, I wish them all the best. I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance."

"I hope the new dispensation continues the good work done by the BCCI. Hope the Board doesn't lose more face globally," Shirke said.

The order stated all office-bearers of state associations shall undertake to abide by the recommendations of the Lodha committee and those who do not do so will quit their posts. Office-bearers from the Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu cricket associations said they'd obey.

Ex- and chief Sharad Pawar, a former union cabinet minister, said: "It is the saddest day for Mumbai cricket. Mumbai cricket has produced so many international stars and done so much for Indian cricket. The decision to keep Mumbai away from voting is painful."

Pawar, now 76, stepped down as the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in December. Maharashtra houses three cricket bodies - Maharashtra Cricket Association, Vidarbha Cricket Association and MCA. By the Lodha recommendation of 'one state, one vote', the three associations would now get the chance to vote in elections only on a rotational basis.

Till the new set-up is in place, the senior-most vice-president of shall act as president and the joint secretary as secretary. The case will be heard again on January 19, when appointment of the new committee will be taken up.



(With inputs from PTI)