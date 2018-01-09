SC says playing of national anthem in cinema halls is optional

The on Tuesday made the playing of the anthem in before screening of movies optional.



The apex modified its November 30, 2016, order by which it had made playing of the anthem mandatory in before the screening of a film.



A bench headed by said a 12-member inter-ministerial committee, set up by the Centre, would take a final call on the playing of anthem in the cinemas.The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said the committee should comprehensively look into all the aspects relating to the playing of anthem and allowed the petitioners to make representations before the panel.The bench, while disposing of the petitions pending before it, made it clear that the exemption granted earlier to disabled persons from standing in the when the anthem is being played, shall will remain in force till the committee takes a decision.The top accepted the government's affidavit which said that the 12-member panel has been set up to suggest changes in the 1971 Prevention of Insults to Honour Act.K K told the bench that the committee will submit its report within six months.