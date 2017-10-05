SC says top court judges are not pro-govt

The Supreme on Thursday said that its judges were not pro-government and pointed at the way the apex was hauling the government every day during the course of its proceedings.

A bench of Chief Dipak Misra, A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said this while taking a dim view of a former President of the Supreme Bar Association (SCBA) who alleged in a television interview that some of the judges of the top were pro-government.

Referring to the said statement by the former president of the SCBA, Chandrachud said that somebody should come and see in the how the government is hauled up everyday.