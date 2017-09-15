SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for banning Blue Whale game

The Supreme on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea of a 73-year-old man from seeking a ban on the Blue Whale challenge game linked to deaths of several children worldwide.



The apex also sought assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in the matter.



A bench of Chief Justice and Justices A M Khanwilkar and issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in three weeks.The apex had on September 11, agreed to hear the plea filed by advocate N S Ponnaiah who also sought creating of awareness among the public about the online game.Till September 5, media reported that at least 200 people had committed suicide after playing the online Blue Whale game. Most of them are young children in the age group of 13 to 15 years, the filed through C R Jaya Sukin said.The petitioner said the Madurai City Police had confirmed that a college student, who had committed suicide after playing the game, had forwarded it to over 150 friends.The Delhi High had on August 22 sought the response of Facebook, Google and Yahoo on a plea to direct them to take down the links of the Blue Whale challenge.