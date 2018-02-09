SC seeks ideas from NGO to enforce anti-sexual harassment law at workplace

The on Friday asked the NGO Initiative for (IIF) to give suggestions for the effective implementation of a law to curb sexual of women at workplaces, particularly in the private sector.

A bench of Dipak Misra, Justice and Justice sought the suggestions after the Centre in its affidavit claimed that it has taken steps to enforce the Protection of Women from Sexual at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Appearing for the IIF, said there was no implementation of the law in private companies.

He said a meeting was held with four years ago but nothing happened later.

The IIF has sought to put in place the guidelines for the implementation of the law at all levels.