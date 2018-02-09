SC seeks ideas from NGO to enforce anti-sexual harassment law at workplace

-
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the NGO Initiative for Inclusion Foundation (IIF) to give suggestions for the effective implementation of a law to curb sexual harassment of women at workplaces, particularly in the private sector.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the suggestions after the Centre in its affidavit claimed that it has taken steps to enforce the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Appearing for the IIF, senior counsel Sanjay Parikh said there was no implementation of the law in private companies.
He said a meeting was held with ASSOCHAM four years ago but nothing happened later.
The IIF has sought to put in place the guidelines for the implementation of the law at all levels.
