SC seeks Judge Loya's postmortem report, says 'matter very serious'

The apex court said that it has posted the next hearing on the issue for January 15

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to submit the postmortem report of late Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge B H Loya, asserting the "matter very serious".

The apex court said that it has posted the next hearing on the issue for January 15.

Earlier on Thursday, a bench comprising, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A. M.

Khanwilkar and D. Y. Chandrachud, "sought an urgent hearing on the plea" for a probe into Justice Loya's death on December 1, 2014.

According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone had filed an independent plea seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin encounter case - in which various police officers and the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah were named as parties.
First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 15:46 IST

