SC seeks response from Maha govt and NIA on plea of Malegaon blast accused

-
ALSO READPurohit, Pragya to be tried in Malegaon case, won't be charged under MCOCA Malegaon case: Purohit, Pragya won't be charged under MCOCA 2008 Malegaon blast: SC reserves verdict on Purohit's bail plea Terrorism is not an act of faith: Amitabh Bachchan on 26/11 9th anniversary RIC condemns terrorism, calls all such act 'criminal and unjustifiable'
-
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra government in regard to a plea filed by Lt Col Shrikant Purohit seeking the cancellation of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges framed against him in the Malegaon blast.
The Apex Court two-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice Amitabh Roy, posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.
Col.
Purohit knocked the doors of the Apex Court after his petition seeking discharge was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 101 people injured after a bomb tied to a motorcycle exploded in Nashik's Malegaon town.
In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection.
However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU