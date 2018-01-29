SC seeks response from Maha govt and NIA on plea of Malegaon blast accused

The on Monday issued a notice to Investigation Agency (NIA) and the in regard to a plea filed by Lt Col seeking the cancellation of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges framed against him in the blast.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice and also comprising Justice Amitabh Roy, posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

Col.

Purohit knocked the doors of the after his petition seeking discharge was dismissed by the

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 101 people injured after a bomb tied to a motorcycle exploded in Nashik's town.

In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection.

However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.