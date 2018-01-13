SC situation 'not in order': Access to justice in India remains poor

The bone of contention in the dispute between the four senior judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India is the internal working of the collegium system — a forum of the chief justice and the four senior-most judges —which took shape courtesy to the Supreme Court judgments in the Three Judges Cases. After Justice Dipak Misra took over as the chief justice in August 2017, the collegium decided, for the first time, to put all its resolutions online, on the website of the Supreme Court.

This was to ensure transparency of the collegium system. So far, 18 ...