SC/ST Atrocities Act: Govt to file review petition in Supreme Court Monday

The government will file a before the on Monday, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

The petition will be filed by the Social Justice and on Monday, a said.

Meanwhile, Union Social had on Friday appealed to organisations and individuals opposing the Supreme Court's verdict on the SC/ Act to withdraw their protests in the wake of the government's decision to file a challenging the order.

Top officers are constantly brainstorming with officials of the ministry of social justice to prepare a credible review plea, sources in the government said.



This is what Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted:



by the Government against the judgement on SC/ Protection Act shall be filed positively on tomorrow, Monday, April 2 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) 1 April 2018

The top court had recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

The protects the marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities.

A delegation of NDA's and MPs, led by and Gehlot, had met on Wednesday to discuss the apex court judgement diluting provisions of the atrocities act.

The Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) have also conveyed their views and demanded a review of the verdict, saying the original Act, as it existed before the verdict, should be restored.

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, 1989 was amended recently to include new offences and to ensure speedy justice to victims. The amended had come into effect from January 26, 2016.