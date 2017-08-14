SC stays Madras HC's order putting look out circular against Karti on hold

The on Monday stayed the order that had put on hold the look out circular issued by the Centre against Chidambaram, son of former minister P Chidambaram, and others in connection with an alleged case.



A bench comprising Chief Justice and D Y Chandrachud also issued a notice to Chidambaram and others on an appeal filed by the Centre challenging the high court's order staying the look out circular.



The bench, during the hearing, repeatedly observed that had not joined the investigation in the case and, moreover, he has not sought a grant of anticipatory bail in the matter.The bench, meanwhile, asked the to decide the petition seeking to quash of the FIR lodged by theThe case is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Karti's father was the Union in 2007.The had claimed that the proposal of the media house was "fallacious", but Chidambaram had cleared it.The FIR dated May 15 was registered before the special judge. It was followed by searches at the residences and offices of and his friends on May 16.